Japan Space Firm Puts Off Launch of Satellite-Carrying Rocket

Kushimoto, Wakayama Pref., March 9 (Jiji Press)--Space One Co. postponed the launch of a Kairos small rocket carrying a satellite that had been scheduled Saturday morning at its Spaceport Kii facility in the town of Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The Japanese space startup is investigating why it was unable to launch the No. 1 unit of Kairos. It has yet to decide a new launch date.

If successful, it would have been the first launch in Japan of a rocket that was developed by the private sector only and carries a satellite.

The Kairos No. 1 unit, with three solid-fuel stages and a liquid-propellant upper stage, is 18 meters long and weighs about 23 tons, with a small satellite of the Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center installed at the tip of the rocket.

Its launch was initially slated to take place within fiscal 2021, but had been put off four times due to delayed procurement of parts amid the COVID-19 crisis and Russia's invasions of Ukraine.

