"Chibi Maruko Chan" Voice Actress Tarako Dies Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese voice actress Tarako, known mainly for her role as Maruko, the protagonist in popular television anime series "Chibi Maruko Chan," died early Monday, her talent agency has said. She was 63.

A native of Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, Tarako made her debut as a voice actress in a role as a kindergartner in the "Urusei Yatsura" anime series in 1981.

In Chibi Maruko Chan, Tarako provided the voice of Maruko, an elementary school girl, for more than 30 years since the broadcast of the anime series started in 1990.

Following the passing of Tarako, past Chibi Maruko Chan episodes will be rebroadcast for the time being from Sunday, according to Fuji Television Network Inc. The last episode in which Tarako performs as Maruko will be aired on March 24. A successor to Tarako in the anime series has not been decided yet.

Tarako also worked as voice actress in many other works, including as Taruruto, the main character of the Magical Taruruto-kun TV anime series.

