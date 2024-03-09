Japan Space Firm Puts Off Launch of Satellite-Carrying Rocket

Newsfrom Japan

Kushimoto, Wakayama Pref., March 9 (Jiji Press)--Space One Co. postponed the launch of a Kairos rocket carrying a satellite that had been scheduled Saturday morning at its Spaceport Kii facility in the town of Kushimoto in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The postponement was due to a ship remaining in a warning area in the sea 10 minutes before the planned launch time, according to the company. Space One is expected to reschedule the launch of the No. 1 unit of Kairos for Wednesday or later.

At a press conference held at a hotel in the town of Nachikatsuura in the same prefecture, Kozo Abe, executive officer of Space One, noted that the ship did not leave the area quickly. "We were unable to handle the situation smoothly because this was our first time" launching a rocket, he said.

He denied that the postponement was due to a technological issue.

"We hope to live up to expectations" by considering measures, such as conducting surveillance activities in the warning zone earlier, Abe added.

