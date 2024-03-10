Reactor Restarts Seen as Major Issue at Japan Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--While 13 years have passed since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which caused a severe nuclear accident, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is moving toward restarting idled nuclear power reactors.

But a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Jan. 1 this year reminded the country of the risk of a complex disaster, in which an earthquake or tsunami leads to a nuclear plant accident.

The New Year's Day temblor occurred near Hokuriku Electric Power Co.'s Shika nuclear power station in the Ishikawa town of Shika.

Issues related to restarts of nuclear power reactors may come back as a major issue at the current regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, with opposition parties stepping up their criticisms of the current evacuation plans linked to possible nuclear accidents, pundits said.

The March 2011 disaster led to an unprecedented triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]