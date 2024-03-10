TEPCO Far Away from Profit Goal 13 Years after Nuclear Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has a long way to go to achieve its target of profits for financing measures to fulfill its commitment to Fukushima Prefecture related to the March 2011 serious nuclear accident.

Monday will mark 13 years since the massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan that triggered triple meltdowns at TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

To make sure that TEPCO pays compensation to people and organizations affected by the nuclear disaster and keeps supplying electricity stably, the Japanese government virtually nationalized the company in July 2012 by injecting 1 trillion yen in it for a 50.1 pct equity stake in terms of voting rights, instead of opting to let the firm go bankrupt.

A scheme has been established in which Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp. uses government bonds provided from the state to cover compensation costs. TEPCO needs to repay the money to the government-backed organization.

Paying compensation, promoting the reconstruction of Fukushima and decommissioning the Fukushima No. 1 plant are major tasks of the company since the nuclear accident.

