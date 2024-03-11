13 Years On: Project Underway to Develop GPS Life Vest in Tsunami-Hit Town

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisanriku, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--A project is underway in a northeastern Japan town hit hard by a massive earthquake and tsunami 13 years ago to develop a life jacket with a GPS feature, aiming to swiftly locate people caught up in water-related disasters.

The idea of a GPS life vest was proposed by Kazukiyo Takahashi, 63, who was working at the town government of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, at the time of the March 11, 2011, disaster.

When the quake struck, Takahashi and his colleagues were at a town government building. After making his way to an evacuation shelter set up on a hill, he witnessed the building he had been in just moments before engulfed in the tsunami, with the entire town reduced to a pile of rubble. The only thing that remained of the building after the tsunami was the main frame.

The tsunami killed 43 town government employees. "I might've faced the same fate as them," Takahashi said. After the disaster, he worked on providing support for affected residents and on the town's reconstruction efforts. Time, however, did not heal his psychological wounds.

He was struck by the thought that his colleagues could have been saved if they had been wearing a GPS life jacket. He consulted Akemi Arima, head of Guardian72, a company working on disaster prevention, leading to the launch of the GPS life vest project.

