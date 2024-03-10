29,000 Still Evacuated 13 Years after March 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--While Japan is set to mark on Monday the 13th anniversary of the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami, as many as some 29,000 people are still evacuated.

The disaster mainly struck the Tohoku northeastern region, with many coastal municipalities in three prefectures--Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima--ravaged by the massive tsunami. The 9.0-magnitude earthquake measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The number of evacuees stood at 29,328 as of Feb. 1 this year, according to the Reconstruction Agency.

The catastrophe left 15,900 people dead and 2,520 others missing, data from the National Police Agency show. The number of deaths from indirect causes related to the disaster, such as the aggravation of injuries and illnesses, came to 3,802 as of the end of December 2023, according to Reconstruction Agency data.

On Monday, local authorities in the three hardest-hit prefectures will hold memorial ceremonies, with participants offering silent prayers to the disaster victims at 2:46 p.m., the exact time when the earthquake struck on March 11, 2011.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]