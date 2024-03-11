Police Continuing Work to Identify March 2011 Disaster Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref./Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--Police officers in northeastern Japan prefectures hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami continue working tirelessly to identify remains of victims although the amount of information from the public is decreasing 13 years after the massive disaster.

In Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, there were remains of a total of 53 people who died in the March 11, 2011, disaster as of February this year. "There is no end" to the work to identify the remains, one of the officers said.

After the disaster, the Iwate prefectural police department set up a team to identify unknown remains. In June 2023, the team successfully identified three bodies using a method called mitochondrial DNA profiling.

There are 47 unidentified bodies in Iwate. Soon after the disaster, victims were identified based on their personal belongings in some cases.

"As time passes, it is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain materials (that would help identify victims)," said Noriaki Shimono, a 42-year-old coroner at the Iwate prefectural police's first investigation division.

