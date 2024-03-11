U.S. Military Chopper Lands at Yoron Airport after Warning Light

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. military helicopter landed at Yoron Airport on the island of Yoron in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, around 2:50 p.m. Sunday.

The UH-1 helicopter made a precautionary landing because a warning light went on, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry's Kyushu Defense Bureau, which covers the Kyushu region, including Kagoshima.

No one was injured in the incident. Operations of commercial flights were not affected.

The helicopter belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the city of Ginowan in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

Just before the landing, the Yoron Airport management office was informed by the Japanese transport ministry's Kagoshima airport office that a U.S. military helicopter would land at Yoron Airport, according to the Kagoshima prefectural government.

