Victims Mourned on Eve of 13th Anniversary of March 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Ofunato, Iwate Pref./Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref./Futaba, Fukushima Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Residents in three northeastern Japan prefectures heavily damaged by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami paid tribute to victims on the night of Sunday, the eve of the 13th anniversary of the disaster.

Lanterns called "takeakari," made of bamboos and light-emitting diode lights, were placed at a square of Kyassen Ofunato, a commercial facility in the city of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture.

A 38-year-old corporate worker from the city who lost a friend in the tsunami visited the site so as not to forget the disaster, while saying, "It is a pity that my memory (of the disaster) is starting to fade as time passes."

She also voiced her sympathy to people affected by a major earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Jan. 1 this year. "I pray that the situation will improve in afflicted areas."

In the courtyard of the Ruins of the Great East Japan Earthquake Kesennuma City Memorial Museum in the city of Kesennuma in Miyagi Prefecture, about 2,500 LED lights were lit to create the shapes of hearts and the numbers "3.11" and "1.1."

