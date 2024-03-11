13 Years On: Storyteller Asks, "Who's the Most Important Person for You?"

Newsfrom Japan

Matsushima, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--A "kataribe" storyteller of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck coastal areas across northeastern Japan 13 years ago always asks listeners who the most important person is for them.

Junko Yokoyama, 65, works as a guide at Marubun Matsushima Kisen Co., which provides tour boat programs in Miyagi Prefecture's Matsushima Bay, known as one of Japan's three most scenic spots.

Yokoyama, who lost her parents in the tsunami, said, "I want people to be grateful for their families and being alive, and live each day so they won't regret."

On March 11, 2011, Yokoyama's house in the Miyagi city of Higashimatsushima was washed away by the tsunami, and her parents went missing. Some four months after the disaster, their bodies were found.

Yokoyama overslept on the March 11 morning before the disaster, after staying up late the night before.

