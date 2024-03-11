Japanese Girl Debuts as Indian Classical Dancer

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A 12-year-old Japanese girl has made her professional debut as a performer of Bharatanatyam, an Indian classical dance form, in New Delhi.

Utaha Komaki, a sixth-grader who lives in the South Asian country, had her premiere on Sunday just 21 months after starting to study the dance form, although it usually takes 10 years to make a debut as a professional dancer.

Bharatanatyam, one of the four major classical dance forms in India, originated in the southern part of the country. It is characterized by the ringing of small bells worn on dancers' feet.

In a solo performance in the Indian capital, Komaki performed a piece about a girl in love with Hindu deity Krishna and a piece expressing a Japanese children's song.

"I felt a sense of accomplishment, and it's fun to dance in public," Komaki said after her performance. "I want to dance in more places."

