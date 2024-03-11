Japan's Arms Imports in Past 5 Yrs Up 155 Pct: Report

Newsfrom Japan

London, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's arms imports in 2019-2023 were up 155 pct from those of 2014-2018, according to a report on international arms transfers released Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

According to the Swedish institute, Japan's arms imports accounted for 4.1 pct of the total, making the Asian nation the sixth-largest weapons importer in the world.

During the five years through 2023, Japan procured 29 fighter jets from the United States, investing a large amount of funds to improve its long-range attack capabilities, the institute said.

Japan has also ordered 400 long-range missiles from the United States, the institute said, adding that the procurement "will, for the first time, give Japan the capability to reach targets deep inside China or North Korea."

Arms imports of Japan's neighbor, South Korea, rose 6.5 pct.

