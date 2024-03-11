Miyazaki Wins 2nd Oscar with "The Boy and the Heron"

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" won the Oscar for the best animated feature at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday.

It was the second Oscar-winning work by Miyazaki, 83, after his "Spirited Away" became the first Japanese feature-length animated film to take the prize in 2003.

Meanwhile, "Godzilla Minus One" by Japanese director Takashi Yamazaki, 59, netted an Oscar for best visual effects, becoming the first Japanese winner in the category.

Meanwhile, "Perfect Days" directed by Germany's Wim Wenders and starring Japanese actor Koji Yakusho missed out on the Oscar for the best international feature.

"The Boy and the Heron" was Miyazaki's first work in a decade. It is about a boy led by a mysterious bird to a fantasy world following the death of his mother in a fire during war.

