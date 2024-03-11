Nintendo to Release New Super Mario-Themed Movie in April 2026
Kyoto, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese game maker Nintendo Co. said that it will release a new animated movie based on the popular Super Mario game series in April 2026.
According to the announcement Sunday, the film will be produced jointly with California-based animation company Illumination, as was “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” released last April.
The main production team, including the director and scriptwriter, is the same as the previous Mario-themed movie, with Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo fellow known as the creator of Mario, serving again as co-producer.
Nintendo and U.S. film production company Universal Pictures will finance the new film for global distribution.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a global hit, boosting Nintendo’s earnings for fiscal 2023.
