13 Years On: Victims Mourned in Tsunami-Hit Japanese Coastal Areas

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--Prayers were offered on Monday for victims of a massive tsunami that struck coastal areas across the northeastern Japan prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima 13 years ago.

In the morning, a man who lost his loved one in the March 11, 2011, tsunami was gazing sadly at a stone monument containing a list of victims. "I still have to sort out my feelings," he said.

In the Miyagi town of Minamisanriku, Aya Takahashi laid flowers in front of the shell of a tsunami-engulfed municipal building where 43 people died, including town officials who were calling on residents to evacuate.

The building, which was once the town's disaster management center, has been preserved within a disaster memorial park as a reminder of the tragic event.

"The colleagues include one of my friends," Takahashi, 37, said. "I'm here to tell them what happened this past year."

