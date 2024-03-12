Japan, Brunei to Upgrade Ties to Strategic Partnership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brunei Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah have agreed to upgrade their countries' relations to a strategic partnership.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office Monday evening, the two agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the stable supply of liquefied natural gas and aid in the field of maritime security with a possibility of providing official security assistance in the future.

It was the first meeting between Kishida and Billah. This year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Brunei.

"We want to work together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law and establish a world where human dignity is protected," Kishida said at the meeting.

Billah said he is looking forward to further deepening the two countries' amicable ties in this milestone year.

