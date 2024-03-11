Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima Ceremonies Mark 13th Disaster Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Ceremonies marking the 13th anniversary of the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake were held Monday in the three hardest-hit prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima in northeastern Japan.

Participants offered silent prayers at 2:46 p.m., exactly 13 years after the 9.0-magnitude earthquake occurred on March 11, 2011, triggering the gigantic tsunami and the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

This year's anniversary came in the aftermath of the Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan on Jan. 1.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the Fukushima prefecture-hosted ceremony for the third straight year since 2022, after the central government's anniversary ceremony ended.

During the Fukushima ceremony, which saw about 360 participants, Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori said, "The long and bumpy road to reconstruction will continue, but we can surely pave the way by continuing our efforts."

