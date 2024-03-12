Japan's Workforce May Fall 9.56 M. from 2022 to 2040: Estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of workers in Japan would fall by 9.56 million from 2022 to 57.68 million in 2040 if the country continues to have no economic growth and lacks active labor force participation, mainly by women, according to an estimate by a government-affiliated body.

Meanwhile, the country's workforce is estimated to increase by 100,000 to 67.34 million if its economy continues to grow at around 1.5 to 2.0 pct and women and elderly people make significant progress in labor market participation, according to the Japan Institute for Labor Policy and Training.

The institute makes workforce estimates every five years or so. It previously estimated that the workforce would shrink to 52.45 million in 2040 under the zero-growth scenario.

The latest estimate is higher than the previous one, partly reflecting a slower-than-expected decline in the country's population.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]