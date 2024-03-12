Japan, Estonia to Work Together to Support Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, have agreed to cooperate in supporting Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's military aggression.

At a meeting in Tokyo on Monday, the two ministers shared the view that security in the European-Atlantic region and the Indo-Pacific region is "inseparable."

The officials exchanged views on the situations in the Palestinian territories and East Asia, where China is increasing its military activities.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in the area of economy including information and communications technologies, as well as in cyberdefense and economic security.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]