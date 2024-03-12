ICC Elects Japan's Akane as New Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The International Criminal Court has elected Japan's Tomoko Akane as its new president, making the 67-year-old the first Japanese national to fill the position.

The judge at the Hague-based body assumed the role Monday, with her term set to last three years.

"At this challenging time for the court, stable, collaborative and unified leadership is required," Akane said in a statement.

"I will focus on fostering dialogue amongst the organs of the court, and defense and victims' representatives, as well as in reinforcing the dialogue with states parties and states that have not yet ratified the Rome Statute," a treaty that established the ICC, she also said.

Akane started out as a prosecutor in Japan in 1982. After serving various posts, including president of the Justice Ministry's Research and Training Institute and a prosecutor at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office, Akane became an ICC judge in March 2018.

