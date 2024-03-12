Japan LDP OKs Rules Banning Traditional Factions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted new internal rules prohibiting the continuation and creation of traditional intraparty factions and toughening penalties for lawmakers whose accountants are indicted.

The LDP approved the revisions of its governance code and disciplinary regulations at a meeting of its General Council. The new rules, set to take effect Sunday, were drafted in response to a slush funds scandal involving revenues from factions' fundraising parties.

The governance code revision defines factions as "organizations that use their funding ability and influence over personnel matters to increase member lawmakers and utilize a larger membership to exert greater influence."

The revised code calls for banning the continuation and creation of such "traditional factions."

The disciplinary regulations revision enables the party to punish lawmakers whose accountants are arrested or indicted, by suspending them from party posts, advising them to resign from parliamentary and government positions, refusing to endorse them in elections, suspending their party membership or advising them to leave the party.

