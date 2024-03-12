Death Sentence Overturned for Kudo-kai Gang Boss in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, March 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling sentencing the head of the Kudo-kai crime syndicate to death over four cases of attacks on civilians.

Fukuoka High Court handed down a life sentence for 77-year-old Satoru Nomura, who heads the gang, based in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Meanwhile, the court upheld Fukuoka District Court's ruling of life imprisonment for Fumio Tanoue, 67, the gang's No. 2 man.

The district court had found Nomura to be the mastermind behind all four attacks.

The high court, however, found him not guilty of his alleged collusion in the fatal shooting of a former head of a fisheries cooperative in 1998. Presiding Judge Futoshi Ichikawa said he cannot recognize Nomura's complicity through logical or empirical reasoning.

