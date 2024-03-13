Giant Squid Monument Provides Emotional Support after Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Noto, Ishikawa Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--A giant squid monument in the town of Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, that was once criticized as a waste of money survived unscathed the major tsunami triggered by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1 and is now unexpectedly providing emotional support to affected local residents.

While the tsunami caused severe damage in the central Japan town, including to many fishing boats, the 13-meter-long monument called "Ika (squid) King" was not moved an inch.

"It was strong enough to survive the earthquake and tsunami," said a woman in late February as she happily watched her 4-year-old daughter play around the monument. "I hadn't seen such a smile on her (the daughter's) face for a while."

"It's good that it (the squid monument) didn't collapse," the daughter said.

The Ika King monument is located in a tourism facility launched in June 2020 to highlight squid fishing, an active industry in the town. The monument was built in March 2021, but it caused controversy as about 25 million yen in emergency subsidies for measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic was used to cover the construction costs. This spending was even reported overseas by foreign media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]