Event in London Marks 10 Yrs since "Washoku" UNESCO Listing

London, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A symposium was held in London on Monday to celebrate the 10 years since "washoku" Japanese traditional cuisine was registered as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Around 130 guests, mainly those from local restaurants and food retail and wholesale stores, enjoyed the complex "umami" flavor produced from "dashi" soup stock and fermentation, both of which play key roles in washoku.

Lectures were held on the Japanese food culture, umami and fermentation. Chefs also demonstrated "nukazuke" fermented pickling and the art of "kobujime," or sandwiching sashimi with the types of kelp called "konbu" or "kobu" to soak the fish with the kelp's umami.

The event, hosted by Japan's agriculture ministry and others, was held in hopes of developing new sales channels.

Washoku was registered as a UNESCO intangible asset in December 2013.

