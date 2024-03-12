Only 3 Upper House Members from LDP to Face Ethics Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Only three out of 32 invited Japanese lawmakers, mostly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, have agreed to appear before a parliamentary political ethics panel over unreported funds, it was learned Tuesday.

The Deliberative Council on Political Ethics of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, sent attendance confirmation letters to the money scandal-hit members, asking them to make replies by 11 a.m. Tuesday. Other than the three, 28 declined to show up in council hearings and one did not respond. The invitees included one who left the LDP after being indicted over slush funds.

Willing to explain their fund issues before the council are Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary-general for the Upper House, Seiko Hashimoto, former Tokyo Games minister, and Shoji Nishida. They all belong to the LDP’s intraparty faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is set to disband.

Unlike the ethics council of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, which can hold a hearing only at the request of a lawmaker who wants to speak, the Upper House council can do so either when such a request is made or when at least a third of its members seek a hearing and over half of them vote for it.

The opposition camp will demand a decision under Upper House ethics council rules to press the initial refusers to give explanations at hearings, people familiar with the situation said.

