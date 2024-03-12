BOJ's Ueda Acknowledges Weak Personal Consumption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda acknowledged Tuesday that personal consumption in Japan is currently weak amid rising prices.

"Some statistics are showing signs of weakness, while the economy is recovering moderately," Ueda said at a House of Councillors Financial Affairs Committee meeting.

At a two-day policy meeting from Monday, the BOJ is expected to discuss whether to end its negative interest rate policy, with the outlook for consumption likely to be key.

At the Upper House committee meeting, Ueda pointed to signs of weakness in personal spending on non-durable goods, such as food and daily necessities, and cited relatively warm weather this winter as a temporary factor dampening consumption.

Meanwhile, the BOJ chief noted that consumer sentiment is "gradually improving," reflecting hopes for continued wage growth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]