1 Year Passes since Change in Mask-Wearing Policy in Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, March 13 (Jiji Press)--As Wednesday marks one year since the Japanese government left it up to individuals whether to wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 infections, the country is seeing a coexistence between those who wear and do not wear masks.

Most people initially kept masks on after the policy change last year, but the number of people going out without masks gradually increased after the government downgraded the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Category V, the same as for seasonal flu, that May.

At the Oji store of major fitness gym chain Tipness in Tokyo's Kita Ward, just around 10 pct of current users wear masks. The gym scrapped its rule on mask-wearing a year ago and lifted the restriction on the number of people in the store after the COVD-19 reclassification. It has also reduced the number of hand sanitizers and partitions in the store.

"Wearing masks was strenuous, and I was under twice the load," said Hidehiro Sawada, 64, who came to the store to work out.

"It's more fun now than when I was working out by myself," as the easing of rules has led to opportunities to talk with other users, Sawada said.

