Costco Japan Gets Recommendation over Subcontract Law Violation

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fair Trade Commission said Tuesday that it has recommended Costco Wholesale Japan Ltd. take measures to prevent a recurrence of violation of the subcontract law.

The antitrust watchdog said that the company, operating Costco member-based stores in Japan, reduced its payments to subcontractors and returned goods to them unreasonably, in violation of the law.

After a probe by the FTC, Costco Wholesale Japan paid to 23 subcontractors a total of some 35 million yen, which is the sum of the reduced payments and the value of the returned goods recognized by the commission.

According to the FTC, Costco Wholesale Japan, based in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, failed to pay funds for discount sales and food samples for new store openings to 20 companies undertaking manufacturing of ready-made meals and confectioneries under the Costco private brand, or made them shoulder such funds between November 2021 and October 2023. The affected amount totaled around 33.5 million yen.

Between November 2021 and December 2023, Costco Wholesale Japan returned about 2-million-yen worth of products delivered by 11 subcontractors without checking their quality. Buyers of the company are believed to have unilaterally conducted such a practice, taking advantage of their superior position.

