Mercedes-Benz Japan Fined Record 1.2 B. Yen for Mislabeling

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The Consumer Affairs Agency slapped Tuesday a record 1,230.97-million-yen fine on Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. for misleading consumers.

According to the agency, the unit of German automaker Mercedes-Benz AG said in catalogs between June 2020 and August 2021 that the GLB200d and other SUV models were equipped with a self-driving system as a standard feature, although it was a paid option.

In December 2021, the agency ordered the company to take preventive measures.

Mercedes-Benz Japan said in a statement that it apologizes deeply for causing great inconvenience and anxiety.

