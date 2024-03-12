Japan, U.S. Officers Play Up "Iron Fist" Joint Defense Exercises

Newsfrom Japan

Kin, Okinawa Pref., March 12 (Jiji Press)--High-ranking Japanese and U.S. defense officers on Tuesday stressed the importance of joint exercises now going on at sites in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and the nearby Kyushu region.

The Iron Fist 24 exercises are of extreme significance in order to prevent a war from happening, Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, said in a press conference at the U.S. military's Kin Blue Beach Training Area in the Okinawa town of Kin.

The lesson learned from Russia's aggression against Ukraine is that there still is a country in the 21st century that actually invades another state if it is considered as not having enough power to defend itself, he added.

It is important to carry out the exercises in this region to maintain proficiency, Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Marine Corps' 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force and commanding general of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade in Okinawa, said at the same press conference, referring to landing practices being conducted as part of the Japan-U.S. joint exercises.

Participants in Iron Fist 24, totaling about 2,100, are practicing the defense and recapturing of remote islands, including landing exercises using air-cushion landing crafts and amphibious vehicles launched from transport ships.

