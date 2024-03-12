Ex-Nomura Holdings Head Koga to Chair NHK Board

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Former Nomura Holdings Inc. President Nobuyuki Koga was picked as head of Japanese public broadcaster NHK's top decision-making body on Tuesday.

Koga, 73, currently honorary adviser at the securities giant, succeeded Shunzo Morishita, 78, who stepped down as chairman of the Board of Governors of NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., at the end of February, when his term expired.

Koga has been serving as a member of the board since March 1, upon parliamentary approval.

Lawyer Kazuo Sakakibara, 65, was named acting chairman.

The governors selected Koga by a unanimous vote at a time when NHK needs to strengthen the board's governance, following the revelation last year of an improper budget allocation related to online streaming of satellite television programs against existing rules.

