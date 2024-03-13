Dai-Ichi Life Succeeds in Tender Offer for Benefit One

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. said that it has succeeded in a tender offer for employee welfare service provider Benefit One Inc.

The life insurer hopes to utilize Benefit One’s 9.5 million customers to expand insurance sales.

Dai-ichi Life acquired 37.41 pct of Benefit One shares in the tender offer through Monday, according to an announcement made the next day.

It plans to make Benefit One a fully owned subsidiary by squeezing out minority shareholders who did not respond to the offer and receiving shares from the welfare service provider’s parent, Pasona Group Inc. Benefit One is expected to be taken private in May.

Dai-ichi Life was in a bidding battle with medical information website operator M3 Inc., which had started a tender offer of its own. The insurer set a higher acquisition price than M3.

