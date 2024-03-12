LDP, Komeito Likely to Agree on Fighter Jet Exports This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are expected to reach an agreement as early as this week to allow the export to third countries of a next-generation fighter jet that Japan will develop jointly with Britain and Italy.

The ruling parties have been in talks on whether to allow the export to third countries of defense equipment developed with other countries, and they are now seen agreeing to allow only the next-generation fighter jet to be exported.

In a meeting with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, explained that the government is considering strict procedures for such defense exports.

Yamaguchi told reporters after the meeting that the government is moving in a "reasonable direction."

On the same day, Komeito held a meeting to discuss government-proposed conditions for such defense exports, including limiting the scope of exports to the next-generation fighter jet and to countries with which Japan has signed defense equipment and technology transfer pacts.

