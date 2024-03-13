Ride-Sharing Starts in Kaga before Shinkansen Extension

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--A ride-sharing service has fully begun in the central Japan city of Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, just before the extended section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line opens on Saturday.

The Kaga city government and Uber Japan Co., a unit of U.S. ride-sharing service provider Uber Technologies Inc., on Tuesday concluded a comprehensive tie-up agreement for the ride-sharing service allowing drivers who are not professional taxi drivers to give paid rides using their personal vehicles.

The city has JR Kagaonsen Station, the nearest train station to the popular Kaga Onsen hot spring resort, on the new Shinkansen section between Kanazawa Station in the prefecture’s capital and Tsuruga Station in neighboring Fukui Prefecture.

The ride-sharing service is also expected to provide means of transportation to evacuees from areas hit by the 7.6-magnitude temblor in the Noto Peninsula in northern Ishikawa on Jan. 1.

A local tourism promotion corporation is the operator of the service. An Uber Japan app will be used to match users and drivers.

