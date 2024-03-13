Major Japanese Firms Fully Meet Pay Hike Demands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Many major Japanese companies fully met labor unions’ pay increase demands in their “shunto” wage negotiations on Wednesday as they struggle with labor shortages.

Labor unions had called for wage increases bigger than those sought in last year’s shunto talks to achieve pay growth that outpaces inflation.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s union had demanded monthly pay increases ranging from 7,940 yen to 28,440 yen per worker, while Nissan Motor Co.'s union had called for a pay rise of 18,000 yen on average. The two automakers fully met the demands, including on bonuses.

Major electronics firms’ unions had sought a pay-scale rise of 13,000 yen per month, the largest demand since comparable data began in 1998.

Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd. and Panasonic Holdings Corp. fully met their unions’ demands.

