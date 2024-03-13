Ex-Head of Japanese Tourist Farm Arrested over Investment Scam

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police Wednesday arrested a former head of a now-bankrupt farm tourism company, called Nishiyama Farm, over an alleged investment scam.

The Aichi prefectural police arrested 43-year-old Yusuke Yamazaki on suspicion of fraud aboard a passenger plane from Indonesia to Japan.

After leaving Japan and being on the run for around four years, Yamazaki was detained in January this year by local authorities in Indonesia, where he was hiding. The Aichi police had sent over some officers for the handover of Yamazaki.

Nishiyama Farm, based in Akaiwa, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, is believed to have gathered a total of 13.3 billion yen from around 930 people throughout the country.

The police suspect that Yamazaki led the scam.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]