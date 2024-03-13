Japanese Satellite-Carrying Rocket Explodes after Liftoff

Newsfrom Japan

Kushimoto, Wakayama Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese satellite-carrying rocket developed by Space One Co. exploded shortly after lift-off from the Tokyo-based company's launch site in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

"A flight termination measure was taken after launch. Details are under investigation," Space One said of the failed launch of the Kairos No. 1 unit.

If the launch had been successful, it would have been Japan's first launch of a satellite-carrying rocket solely developed by the private sector.

Around 18 meters long and weighing about 23 tons, the Kairos rocket featured three solid-fuel stages and a liquid-propellant upper stage. A small satellite of the Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center was placed in the rocket's tip.

The rocket was scheduled to lift off on Saturday. But the launch was called off due to a boat remaining in a maritime warning zone.

