Kishida Slams LDP Gathering with Dancers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday criticized a gathering of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in November that featured scantily clad female dancers.

The gathering of the LDP's Youth Division in the western city of Wakayama is "in no way consistent with the diversity the cabinet aims for," contrary to the stated aims of the event, Kishida told the House of Councillors Budget Committee.

The gathering was attended by LDP lawmakers Takashi Fujiwara, Yasutaka Nakasone and Yosuke Tsuruho, Kishida said, adding that Tsuruho, former cabinet minister, left at the beginning of the event.

Fujiwara and Nakasone have resigned as head and acting head of the division, respectively, over the controversial gathering.

There have been no reports of inappropriate actions involved, such as touching a woman's body, Kishida said. The gathering was financed by membership fees from participants, not taxpayer money, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]