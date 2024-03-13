Japanese Satellite-Carrying Rocket Explodes after Liftoff

Newsfrom Japan

Kushimoto, Wakayama Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese satellite-carrying rocket developed by Space One Co. exploded shortly after liftoff from the Tokyo-based company's launch site in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

"A flight termination measure was taken after launch. Details are under investigation," Space One said of the failed launch of the Kairos rocket.

If the launch had been successful, it would have been the first launch in Japan of a satellite-carrying rocket solely developed by the private sector.

At a press conference in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama, Space One President Masakazu Toyoda apologized for failing to meet people's expectations and said the company will expedite efforts to find the cause of the failure.

Wakayama Governor Shuhei Kishimoto told reporters at his office in the city of Wakayama that the rocket detected a malfunction and took the flight termination measure. "It's different from an explosion out of control," he said.

