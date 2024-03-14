Japan Names 4 Districts for Ride-Sharing Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry has named four districts, including one in Tokyo, where ride-sharing services can be operated under a program to address taxi shortages that will start in April.

The districts include the 23 special wards and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka of Tokyo, as well as some municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture including the cities of Yokohama, Kawasaki and Yokosuka, the ministry said Wednesday.

The other two are municipalities in Aichi Prefecture including the cities of Nagoya, Seto and Nisshin, as well as Kyoto Prefecture municipalities including the namesake capital and the cities of Uji and Nagaokakyo.

In February, the ministry presented a draft plan to allow ride-sharing services, in which general drivers offer paid rides using their personal vehicles, to be provided when and where there is a taxi shortage, on condition that taxi companies are responsible for the operations.

Based on data collected through taxi-hailing apps, the ministry said that taxi shortages occur mainly from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays in the Tokyo district, from midnight to 5 a.m. on weekends in the Kanagawa district, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays in the Aichi district and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Kyoto district.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]