Hokuriku Shinkansen’s Kanazawa-Tsuruga Section to Open Sat.

Fukui, March 14 (Jiji Press)--An extended section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line will open on Saturday, connecting the city of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, and the city of Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture.

The opening of the new section is expected to contribute to reconstruction efforts in the Hokuriku region in central Japan following the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1, along with a subsidy program for travel to the region that will also be launched on Saturday.

With the new section, Hokuriku Shinkansen trains will travel from Tokyo to Tsuruga in 3 hours and 8 minutes at the fastest, and from Tokyo to Fukui in 2 hours and 51 minutes. The fares for Tokyo-Tsuruga and Tokyo-Fukui will be 16,360 yen and 15,810 yen, respectively.

The opening of the new section has been “our ardent wish,” Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto said. “We will use this opportunity to bring Fukui Prefecture to a new stage.”

The 125-kilometer section will serve two stations in Ishikawa, including Komatsu, and four in Fukui, including Echizen-Takefu and Fukui.

