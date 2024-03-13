Govt Ordered to Hand Over Executed Aum Guru's Remains to 2nd Daughter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ordered the Japanese government on Wednesday to hand over the remains and hair of the executed former leader of the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult to his second daughter.

According to the ruling, the government cremated the body of Chizuo Matsumoto, who was called Shoko Asahara as the killer cult's guru, and has kept the remains and other items since the execution in July 2018.

The second daughter claimed that the government has no right to refuse the handover, while the government argued that the remains would be used by successor organizations and followers and thereby harm public safety.

In 2021, she won a Supreme Court verdict that finalized Tokyo Family Court and Tokyo High Court rulings in favor of her ownership in lawsuits over the remains and hair filed separately by Matsumoto's fourth daughter and the pair of his wife and second son.

The Justice Ministry said it will respond appropriately to the latest ruling, which rejected its arguments.

