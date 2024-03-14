Osprey Flights in Japan to Be Resumed Thurs. at Earliest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force will resume flights of the Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft in Japan as early as Thursday, Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Japan and the United States have been suspending Osprey flights since a fatal crash of a U.S. Osprey off the island of Yakushima in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima in November last year.

Citing restrictions under U.S. law, the ministry said only that the crash had been caused by parts failure. It noted that the Osprey aircraft had no problems in its design and structure, and that accidents can be prevented by safety measures, such as strengthening inspections and maintenance.

On Wednesday, the ministry notified 11 prefectures, including Tokyo, Aomori, Miyagi, Shizuoka, Yamaguchi, Saga, Kagoshima and Okinawa, and relevant municipalities of the resumption of Osprey flights.

The restart is "totally unacceptable," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told reporters the same day. "It can't be said that the central government has fulfilled its accountability to the public," he argued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]