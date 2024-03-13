Japan-U.S.-Philippines Summit Eyed for April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and the Philippines ae planning to hold a trilateral summit in April, during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the United States, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

It will be the first three-way summit among Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The move comes amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, where collisions between Chinese and Philippine ships happened recently.

The three leaders are expected to reaffirm their countries' security cooperation to warn against China's maritime expansion.

Kishida will visit Washington as a state guest and hold bilateral talks with Biden on April 10.

