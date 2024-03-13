Kishida Says Spate of Larger Wage Hikes "Reassuring"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--A spate of larger wage hikes than last year announced Wednesday by many companies in this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations in Japan is "reassuring," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

At the day's meeting of government, labor and management officials, Kishida also stressed the need to spread the momentum of wage increases to smaller companies, in order to realize a virtuous economic cycle.

"We are now coming to the crucial point to seize the opportunity to fully overcome deflation," the prime minister said.

Participants in the meeting included Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The participants agreed to thoroughly implement measures to facilitate efforts to reflect higher raw material, energy and labor costs in prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]