IAEA Satisfied with Fukushima Water Release Process: Grossi

Fukushima, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency is satisfied with the process of releasing tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said Wednesday.

The results of the water release so far have been "in line with what we were expecting" and "really to my satisfaction," Grossi told reporters during his visit to the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in northeastern Japan.

Earlier in the day, Grossi inspected safety equipment related to the water discharge while receiving explanations from TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa.

The IAEA chief said that constructive talks are being held with China, which imposed a ban on Japanese fishery products after the start of the water release in August last year. He showed confidence that the IAEA will be able to reassure China through the talks.

