Biden to Show Concern over Nippon Steel's Buyout of U.S. Steel

Washington, March 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to express serious concern over Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to acquire United States Steel Corp., Western media outlets said Wednesday.

The move comes as Biden, who is supported by a labor union opposed to the acquisition, seeks to clinch a second term in the November U.S. presidential election.

He is expected to mention the negative impacts the buyout might have on national security, industrial infrastructure and employment.

According to the reports, Biden is seen issuing a statement ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the United States planned for April 10. Washington is said to have unofficially informed Tokyo of the matter.

The British newspaper Financial Times reported that Biden will not explicitly oppose the acquisition.

