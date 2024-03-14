Japan LDP's Seko Denies Involvement in Slush Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Hiroshige Seko denied his involvement in a slush funds scandal rocking the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, at a parliamentary political ethics panel hearing Thursday.

Seko, former LDP secretary-general for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, was grilled at the chamber's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics over his role as an executive of the LDP faction once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The faction allegedly paid kickbacks from fundraising party ticket revenues to members.

Seko admitted that he attended a meeting of faction executives Aug. 5, 2022, in which participants discussed resuming the kickback scheme after Abe instructed his faction to stop the practice in April that year. The meeting took place about a month after Abe's death.

"It was a meeting intended to hear opinions," Seko said, denying that participants discussed payments of cash to members from fundraising party revenues.

"We discussed how we can secure funds while upholding Abe's policy of stopping the practice," Seko explained.

