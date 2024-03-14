Ex-Lawmaker Kakizawa Found Guilty over Vote-Buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday found former Japanese lawmaker Mito Kakizawa guilty over vote-buying for a mayoral election in Tokyo's Koto Ward last April.

Presiding Judge Katsuko Mukai sentenced the 53-year-old former member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, to two years in prison, suspended for five years. The prosecution had sought a two-year prison sentence.

"It is malicious and undermines trust in the fairness of elections, which is the foundation of democracy," Mukai said of the vote-buying.

The case was handled under the "100-day trial" fast-track process for a ruling within 100 days of the indictment. Kakizawa had said in hearings that he will not challenge the charges against him.

"The act was based on a self-centered idea of gaining an advantage in the election campaign by spending a large amount of money," the judge said. "He led the election-buying to strengthen his political base, despite being in a position expected to conduct activities fairly."

